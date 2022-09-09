(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Fog will start off the morning and be more widespread than yesterday. Lots of sunshine will follow today and be a nice one overall. High of 83 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies even though we could see some sunshine in the morning. A few showers will probably start to pop into the forecast in the evening and continue into Sunday. High of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Scattered showers are around for the day before they pick up in the afternoon with storms joining into the forecast. We will see grey skies staying around too with a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy skies and showers start the week as temps cool a bit more into the mid-70s.

Tuesday: There could be a few showers around, but I think the day should be mainly dry. Clouds should also start to clear as we go through the day and give us more sunshine. High of 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 75 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 79 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler