7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The weekend weather was overall perfect, aside from a few cells that brought rain and downpours. In terms of Monday weather, we didn’t start off the best. A cold front advanced through the Ohio Valley, bringing widespread rain for the morning hours today. Shower activity started to wrap up in the early afternoon hours with some clearing taking place as well. The skies will stay mostly clear as cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. Daytime highs maxed out in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, skies will stay on the clear side. This will allow temperatures to fall to the lower 50s to upper 40s. It will be seasonable as you step outside for the morning commute on Tuesday.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the day. Most of the day should stay more sun-filled than anything else. Temperature wise, we will max out near 70 degrees which is on par for average. Cloud cover will start to increase for the evening hours and into Wednesday morning as our next system moves in.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the day, with an increase in clouds after lunch. Our next weather system could bring rain showers to Ohio and West Virginia for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will max out around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers will be around for the morning and afternoon. We will not see widespread rain, just a few pockets of rain. We will start to see thermometers increase for the end of the work-week, as we are expected back into the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Like mentioned earlier, the warmup will continue as we are expected to skyrocket into the mid-80s for a feel-good Friday. Sky coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy with most of the area staying dry for the daytime hours. An increase in cloud coverage is expected late in the day with a few rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Rain showers will likely be a factor in weekend plans as our next weather system is expected to move in. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s with winds possibly becoming breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for some leftover rain showers. Temperatures will cool off and max out in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will be cooler than average and reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey