Sunshine for Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 33-37.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs 50-52.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and continued cool, Highs 55-59.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day rain showers, Highs 58-60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 56-60.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild with showers developing, Highs 63-67.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker