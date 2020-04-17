Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Sunshine for Saturday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 33-37.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs 50-52.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and continued cool, Highs 55-59.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day rain showers, Highs 58-60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 56-60.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild with showers developing, Highs 63-67.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

