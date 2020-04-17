Sunshine for Saturday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM flurries then all rain for afternoon/evening, breezy, Highs 50-53.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with rain ending after 2 am, Lows 34-36.SATURDAY: AM clouds then nice sunny and dry day, Highs 51-53.SUNDAY: Warming up some with stray shower in afternoon, Highs 57-60.MONDAY: Partly sunny sky, mostly dry, Highs 57-60.TUESDAY: Sunny again and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.WEDNESDAY: Some sun with few showers, Highs 62-65.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 62-64.