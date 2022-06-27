7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another bright blue skied day across the Ohio Valley to kick off the work-week. Crazy to think that the end of June is on Thursday. The cold front that pushed through the region yesterday and brought the rain showers back to the forecast, kept the sunshine for our area. Dew point temperatures were back in the comfortable category today with high temperatures maxing out in the mid-70s. It was a seasonably cool day across the board. Tonight, clouds stay at bay with mainly clear skies. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 50s. It will be a good night to open the windows and give the ac units a break.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-esque with temperatures maxing out in the mid-70s. Broad high-pressure overhead will keep the weather quiet for most of the week. Chances for rain will start to return by Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies yet again with temperatures expected back in the lower 80s. Dew point temperatures may start to increase thanks to a southwesterly wind at the surface.

THURSDAY: Broad ridging will keep the Ohio Valley in a warm, yet dry airmass with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 80s. A change in flow will result in precip on Friday.

FRIDAY: Happy July 1st Ohio Valley! Partly cloudy sky coverage with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: A grey day is expected with rain back in the forecast. We will likely see a start to finish day of rain, something we have not seen for a while. A cold front is expected to shift into the region providing showers with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Chances for rain will be around for the morning and afternoon. Daytime highs likely back in the lower 80s. The afternoon and evening are trending to be dry under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, patchy clouds and sun for the holiday. The patriotic theme of grills and pools should be able to be utilized, because we are trending to be precip-free. In terms of temperatures, we will max out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey