Sunshine returns and less humid Saturday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Lows 55-59.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with late-day showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY:Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 62-66.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

