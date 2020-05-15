Sunshine returns and less humid Saturday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some sunshine, rain and storms in afternoon, few strong, Highs 76-80.TONIGHT: Cloudy with storms before 1 am, few heavy, windy, Lows 60-62.SATURDAY: Morning clouds then afternoon sun, stray shower, Highs 74-77.SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, but very warm, Highs 78-81.MONDAY: Showers and some thunder, overcast, mild, Highs 69-71.TUESDAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and showers, Highs 65-68.WEDNESDAY: Little sun, rain showers continue, Highs 64-67.THURSDAY: Mild with mostly cloudy sky, Highs near 70.