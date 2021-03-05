Sunshine returns today and will stay around into the weekend

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: It is a frosty cold start to the day as AM temperatures are approaching the upper teens and low 20s for the morning commute. There could be some light frost on the windshield this morning, but nothing too thick. A mostly sunny day is on the way for the Ohio Valley and it will be a nice end to the week. There could be a stray cloud or two in the afternoon, but that will not take away from the warming feature the sun will provide. Temperature wise, we will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for your afternoon high. We will remain precip free all the way into the middle of the next work week. Winds will blow from the northwest once again around 10-15 mph with an isolated gust of 25 possible. As we head into the overnight, we will remain clear. That means temperatures will be dropping back down to the lower 20s through Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds as the weekend moves in as high pressure dominates our region. High temperatures will be in the upper 30 to lower 40s range. The northwesterly wind will keep the colder air in place throughout the weekend before we shift to a southerly wind as the next work week rolls in. A nice weekend to maybe start thinking about the garden and what to plant.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice once again with highs in the low 40s. This will be the last day of cooler air in place until we start getting warmer into the next week.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the start of the second week of March. We will see temperatures start warming up, topping off in the low to mid 50s. Winds will shift to the south, allowing for warmer air to makes its way into the Ohio Valley. This will be a nice treat to what is expected later on in the work-week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than usual with highs in the upper 50s. A nice start to the second week of March. We will continue to stay dry and precip free. Soak of the sunshine and breakout the light coats.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds start to build in ahead of our next weather maker that is expected to swing in late in the day. Temperatures could be flirting with the low 60s for your high.

THURSDAY: We could see some rain showers off and on with temperatures staying in the low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey