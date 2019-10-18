Sunshine returns for Friday

TODAY: AM clouds, PM sun, slightly warmer and less windy, Highs 56-58.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and even colder, frost possible, Lows 36-39.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a pleasant day, Highs 67-70.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, and a bit warmer, Highs 70-73.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers by night, Highs 72-74.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mild, Highs 65-68.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and dry, but cool again, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-66.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

