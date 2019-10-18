Sunshine returns for Friday

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A cold front that passed through West Virginia Wednesday morning brought the first snow of the season to the Mountain State! Snow showers began late on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with gusty, northwest winds that help draw moisture off of Lake Michigan. That moisture, combined with a cold, Canadian air mass that produced the dusting of snow at Snowshoe, West Virginia.

“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”