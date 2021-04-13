Sunshine returns for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The best looking day of the upcoming work-week looks to be today. The talking point for most of the upcoming week will be near seasonable conditions for the Ohio Valley, unlike the 70s and 80s we saw last week. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s, which is a few degrees above average. Expect to see some patchy fog develop in the lower lying areas near the Ohio River thanks to yesterday’s rain showers. Overall sky conditions will remain mostly sunny and it will be a nice day to go for a walk in the park and enjoy the outdoors. Winds will blow from the west around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds will be present as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. It will not be as nice as Tuesday, but another fair and Spring like day in the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s. There is a chance for a brief rain shower in the early to mid morning hours, but those will wrap up and be out of here by lunchtime.

THURSDAY: An upper level low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley, bringing with it spotty showers. High temperatures will be below average for a change, topping off in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers should end as we head into the end of the work-week. Temperatures will be back on the climb to near seasonable levels, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies will return sunshine to us at the surface.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun is expected as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s. A good day to be out in the garden to prep for a successful harvest.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some rain showers to end the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Spotty showers will linger on into the start of the next work-week. High temperatures will top off in the lower 60s and expect mostly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey