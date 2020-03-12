Sunshine returns Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with some soaking rains, Lows 44-48.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming sunny, cool and dry, Highs 52-56.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with evening light rain to light snow, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 51-55.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine with showers by afternoon, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker