1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Bellaire City Schools Brooke County Schools Harrison Hills Schools Martins Ferry Schools Ohio County Schools St Clairsville City Schools Switzerland of Ohio Schools

Sunshine returns Friday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with some soaking rains, Lows 44-48.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming sunny, cool and dry, Highs 52-56.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine with evening light rain to light snow, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Flurries ending then mostly sunny and still cool, Highs 46-50.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cool, Highs 51-55.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine with showers by afternoon, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter