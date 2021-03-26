Sunshine returns on Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing with lighter winds, Lows 40-44.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder, Highs 51-55.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 60-62.
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and colder, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 46-50
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker