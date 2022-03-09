7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Old Man Winter make an unwelcomed guest appearance back to the Ohio Valley this morning as snow was falling. It was an over-producing system that dropped anywhere from 1-3 inches across OH, PA, and WV. Most of the snow did not stick to the roads as road temperatures stayed above the freezing mark, but a coating was seen on the grassy areas. Precipitation started to wrap up early in the afternoon with high pressure building into the west. That will erode the thick deck of clouds as we head into the overnight hours. High temperatures today struggled to get out of the mid to upper 30s today. Temperatures will be on the climb the next two days before we drop like a rock for the weekend. Tonight, patchy clouds and calm wind will be reported for the forecast area. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with no falling precip for the morning commute.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with quiet weather in store as high pressure builds into the region. High pressure is normally associated with calm weather and that is exactly what we need! Winds will shift, allowing temperatures back into the lower 50s for the afternoon high. It will be a rather nice day across the board.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for most of the day. Another round of precipitation is expected late in the evening hours with a changeover to snow for the beginning of the weekend. Old Man Winter has not forgotten about us yet. Daytime highs get into the upper 50s to low 60s with colder air moving in afterwards. Early Saturday morning, we will see a full changeover to all snow. Accumulations will vary across the board. A general 3-5 inches are possible through Saturday afternoon.

SATURDAY: The morning hours will remind us that Old Man Winter is still here thanks to snow activity and much colder air in store. Nowhere near 60-degree weather, but mid to low 30s for our daytime high. YIKES, Bundle up Ohio Valley! Snow showers should wrap up by the mid afternoon. How much snow is possible? Although it is still early in development, we can see accumulating snow totals upwards of 3-5 inches. This number can still change as we approach Saturday.

SUNDAY: SPRING AHEAD! It is Daylight Saving Day, where we turn the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night or Sunday. Partly cloudy with a few rays of sun for the region as quiet weather returns. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees for our maximum high. Winds could stay breezy for the morning hours.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week with an upward trend throughout the week too! Daytime highs will be closer to 50 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps back in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach 60 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey