(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 66. Calm winds.

Tuesday: A few showers could be present in the morning but rain will primarily be in the afternoon. We could see a few bolts of lightning as this system move through. High of 72.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles around in the morning. High of 64.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 71.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 65.

Sunday: More sunshine will pop back into the forecast with a high of 67.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler