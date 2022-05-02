(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 66. Calm winds.

Tuesday:  A few showers could be present in the morning but rain will primarily be in the afternoon.  We could see a few bolts of lightning as this system move through.  High of 72.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles around in the morning.  High of 64.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 71.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with showers.  High of 67.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 65.

Sunday:  More sunshine will pop back into the forecast with a high of 67.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler