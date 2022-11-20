MONDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. Winds begin to slow down towards the end of our day Monday returning to normal Tuesday. The high temperature for the day will be 44 degrees and the low will be 25 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 48 degrees and the low will be 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 50 degrees, and the low will be 29 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the morning than becoming mostly cloudy with PM Showers. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 53 degrees, and the low will be 39 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain showers. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees, and the low will be 37 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for early AM showers. Winds will be from the southwesterly 10-15mph gusting up to 20mph. The high temperature for the day will be 44 degrees, and the low will be 34 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees and the low will be 35 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi