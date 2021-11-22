Sunshine returns tomorrow with colder air in place

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Overall, a rather nice and quiet day across the Ohio Valley. The only real detriment for the day would be the colder air that we have in place across the entire Northeast region. There were a few areas that saw some scattered snow flurries early on this morning, but once again accumulation has been minimal. The sunshine and patchy clouds continued into our afternoon hours with rather clear skies expected once the sun sets. As we turn out attention to the overnight hours, temps will be dropping. We will be waking up to temperatures in the mid 20s for your Tuesday. Feels like temps will be in the mid to upper teens for our area. Stay bundled up as you head off to school or work for the AM hours. Winds will generally blow from the west around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: After a downright cold start to the morning, we will see a return of a few clouds as we head into the afternoon. Sunshine will stick around for most of the day with dry weather as well. A building ridge (area of high pressure) will keep most of the area precip free for the next two days. However, it will be another cold day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 30s. Winds will generally blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph. With the winds more noticeable, expect feels like temps in the lower 30s. It will be another chilly start to your Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is expected early in the day with again, more clouds building in through the afternoon. This time, the clouds will return ahead of a cold front that could make turkey day slightly soggy. High temps on Wednesday return towards the upper 40s, which is back to seasonable for the Ohio Valley.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone across the Ohio Valley! I hope your stomachs stay full and you enjoy the company of friends and family. In terms of your weather, a cold front will return rain showers to the Ohio Valley for the second half of the day. It will be a grey day with abundant cloud cover around. High temps max out in the mid to upper 40s with rain showers likely in the afternoon and through the evening. Colder air is expected overnight.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for your Black Friday. It will likely be breezy as well, making it feel colder. High temps will be in the mid 30s and we could wakeup to a few scattered snow flurries across the area. Accumulation will once again be low. It will be another frosty cold start to your Saturday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip, for now. High temps will be in the upper 30s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some wintry mix for your afternoon and evening hours. High temps flirt with the lower 40s for the high.

MONDAY: The last Monday of November showcases mostly cloudy skies and cooler air around. Temps will hover in the lower 40s.

