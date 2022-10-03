7-Day Forecast: October 3rd-October 9th

Following a wet and gloomy weekend, we are quickly seeing things begin to change as we begin a new week and the first full week of October. We are going to see warming temperatures, low humidity, and of course will sit pretty much rain free with plenty of sunshine.

Monday: We saw the sunshine return yesterday follow cloudy skies, so how we ended yesterday is how we begin today. Mostly Sunny skies, feeling comfortable with our high temperatures in the mid to low 60’s. So it will still be a chilly start to the day. So your going to want to grab a sweatshirt as you head on out the door but by the time the afternoon arrives you will likely be able to shed that layer.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues for our day tomorrow. So once again that means clear skies for overnight and hence cool below average temperatures. So once again as you step out the door tomorrow your going to want to grab a light sweatshirt or a fleece, but by the afternoon will likely be able to shed that layer. Mostly sunny skies for our Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week and your Wednesday. Expect to see sunny skies with very few clouds if any. Dew points remain low so things are going to feel very comfortable. Our high temperatures will be right around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Still some sunshine for your Thursday, but we are going to throw a couple more clouds in. SO expect some slight cloud cover for the morning, but the sun will still be poking on through. Then by the afternoon that sunshine returns with sunny skies and high temperatures remaining right around 70 degrees.

Friday: Cloud cover thickens for your day on Friday. Mostly Cloudy skies with high temperatures dropping well below average down into the mid to upper 50’s. Most of the day will remain mostly cloudy but a brief spotty to isolated shower cannot be ruled out for your Feel Good Friday.

Saturday: While the week ends on a low note, the weekend picks up on a high Note! Clouds for your Friday but we start our Saturday off with Plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 50’s yet again.

Sunday: Sunshine sticks around for the second half of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, with temperatures warming slightly and our high temperatures sitting in the upper 50’s and possibly lower 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick