(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Skies will clear quickly and give us lots of sunshine through the day. High of 75 degrees. Humidity is also lowering across the area and becoming much more pleasant.

Tuesday: Sunny with dry conditions, high of 76 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 83 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees.

Friday: Starting off sunny with some clouds moving in. There is a chance for showers starting in the evening. High of 91 degrees.

Saturday: Showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible. High of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. High of 81 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler