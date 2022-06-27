(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Skies will clear quickly and give us lots of sunshine through the day.  High of 75 degrees.  Humidity is also lowering across the area and becoming much more pleasant.

Tuesday: Sunny with dry conditions, high of 76 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 83 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees.

Friday:  Starting off sunny with some clouds moving in.  There is a chance for showers starting in the evening.  High of 91 degrees.

Saturday:  Showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible. High of 82 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers.  High of 81 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler