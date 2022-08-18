(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. It should be a relatively nice day with highs right around 80 degrees. Humidity will be a bit sticky but not miserable.

Friday: Lots of sunshine will be in the forecast with a high in the mid-80s. Humidity will still be around a but will again be bearable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon/evening. These should not cause any issues and should be a bit more scattered. High of 83 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. We could see showers through the day but the best chance starts in the afternoon. High of 78 degrees.

Monday: Showers and storms are again possible through the day but more likely starting in the afternoon. High of 79 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as the chance for rain showers continues. High of 78 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. High of 79 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler