SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with light rain mostly before 7AM accompanied by Fog & Mist. Fog Should begin to dissipate by noon. Winds will be west northwesterly 03-06mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees and the low will be 32 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be east northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees and the low will be 31 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with PM scattered showers. Winds will be east southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 39 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be south southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees, and the low will be 36 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain snow mix. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees, and the low will be 33 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the west 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 38 degrees, and the low will be 30 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi