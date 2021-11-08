Sunshine transitions to rain through the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny, high of 64.

Tuesday:  Starting off clear with some clouds building in through the day.  High of 65.

Wednesday: The opposite of yesterday.  Starting off cloudy with clearing in the morning for a sunny afternoon.  High of 62.

Veteran’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening.  High of 69.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the day.  High of 62.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers.  High of 47.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.  If we get snow showers, it would be in the morning and overnight hours when its coldest.  High of 44.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter