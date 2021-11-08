Sunshine transitions to rain through the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Sunny, high of 64.
Tuesday: Starting off clear with some clouds building in through the day. High of 65.
Wednesday: The opposite of yesterday. Starting off cloudy with clearing in the morning for a sunny afternoon. High of 62.
Veteran’s Day: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening. High of 69.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through the day. High of 62.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers. High of 47.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. If we get snow showers, it would be in the morning and overnight hours when its coldest. High of 44.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler