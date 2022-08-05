Saturday: Highs around normal in the lower 80’s. Partly cloudy with scattered T-storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80’s. Some scattered Thunderstorms are possible.

Monday:Highs remain in the mid 80’s, Partly cloudy with the chance for some more scattered T-storms

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy highs around normal in the lower 80’s.

Thursday: Clearing out for the end of the week. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80’s.

Friday: Remaining mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

