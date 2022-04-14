7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a tale of two halves for Ohio and West Virginia today! At first, it looked like another rainy and gloomy day for us with breezy winds earlier in the day. Those showers moved in thanks to a potent cold front and made it breezy as well. After that pushed through, a shift in winds occurred and that brought in high pressure from our west. Skies started to clear out and open up this afternoon (as expected). It was nice to see the sun back in the sky and it feel warm outside. Although, it didn’t start out that way today. Our maximum temperature today occurred just after midnight in the upper 60s. Since then, cooler air funneled in with afternoon temperatures ranging in the upper 50s, but with the sun felt more bearable. Tonight, calm weather stays intact! It will be nice not having to worry about keeping the umbrellas around for a day or two. Overnight lows into Friday morning will dip down in the lower 40s. You will likely need a light jacket out the door in the am.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is expected back in the forecast for the end of the week. FINALLY RIGHT? Broad high pressure will move in, keeping us sunny early in the day. Although it will not stay around for long, as clouds start to increase for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will get back into the upper 60s with winds getting a bit breezy for the afternoon hours. A general southwesterly wind will blow around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. It will be a good day to get out and wash the car and maybe give the grass the first cut of the season!

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers in our area. This will not be a full day of rain, just hit or miss showers, mainly for the morning. High temperatures will sit around 60 degrees. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 30s to begin Sunday, meaning a stray snowflake is possible for the higher terrain areas.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! Most of the day should stay dry, so if you want to plan an outdoor Easter egg hunt, you should be okay to do so, but maybe grab a jacket. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, maxing out in the lower 50s. Sky coverage will trend towards more sun than clouds as well.

MONDAY: A repeat of conditions that we have had every Monday for the month of April. Grey and overcast with a return of widespread rain likely in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Another chance for rain activity across the Ohio Valley, mainly for the morning hours. Temperatures will be much cooler, maxing out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We could see a few pockets of sun for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: The trend for right now is mostly sunny skies. Hopefully it can stay that way. Temperatures stay cooler than average, as we max out in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers return to the forecast. High temperatures get back in the seasonable range, closer to the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey