(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off the day with a few flurries but there will not be much in the way of precipitation. We are going to also start off cloudy with clearing skies throughout the day. Much colder for the end of the work week with a high of 31. Breezy conditions are still around but calmer than the last two days. Winds are out of the NW at 7-10mph and gusts up to 21mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray flurry in the morning. High of 32.

Sunday: Warming up again for the beginning of the week with a high of 48 and sunny skies. It should be a nice day overall.

President’s Day: Sun to start with clouds building in through the day. High of 58.

Tuesday: Rain likely through the entire day with a high of 61 and breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High of 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler