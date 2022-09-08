(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Fog starts the morning with some clouds following behind. Those clouds should start to clear as we go through the day and give us more sunshine by the time you’re driving home from work. Finally getting a break from the rain today with a high of 79 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees. This will be the nicest day of the week!

Saturday: We may get a little sunshine to start the day but the clouds will be around most of the day with a high of 82 degrees. We could have some showers starting late in the day, but most of Saturday should be dry.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers around. High of 78 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers around as a cold front swings through the area. High of 76 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance for showers remains in the forecast as temperatures remain cooler in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, but these may stay in Tuesday and give us a dry Wednesday. High of 76 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler