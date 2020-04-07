Super Pink Moon: This week’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year

Moon-gazers, another Supermoon is coming Tuesday evening.

It will be the biggest and brightest moon of 2020 and you can see it tonight.

The ‘super pink moon’ will appear bigger and brighter in the sky because the moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

It will not have a pink hue, the name comes from a pink wildflower that blooms this time of the year.

According to NASA, the moon will rise a little after 7 p.m. ET Tuesday and it will appear fullest at around 10:35 p.m.

The full moon phase will last through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Despite showers and thunderstorms in the forecast late this evening, the moon will be visible a little after midnight tonight.