Super start to our Saturday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: After a record setting performance from our high temperature yesterday that topped off at 84 degrees (old record was 81), we will not be able to top that much warmth to end the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s which is still well above average. Sky coverage will continue to improve throughout the throughout the afternoon and could turn to mostly sunny skies. Into the afternoon hours, we could see a stray shower or two in the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will receive rain, but the conditions are favorable for a pop-up shower. The most likely chances for rain will be to our north, but that does not rule out a stray shower popping up . Winds will blow from the southwest around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will start to clear out and low temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.