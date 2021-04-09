Super start to our Saturday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and still mild, Lows 54-58.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day showers, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and less breezy, Highs 65-69.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still cool, Highs 58-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

