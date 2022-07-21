7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: After a light show Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we woke up to no falling precip and filtered sunshine. It was quite warm and muggy. The cold front did not clear out the oppressive dew point temperatures, nor did it get rid of the sweltering heat. High temperatures today were back in the mid to upper 80s and it felt warmer than that. Southwesterly winds will keep us in an above average temperature regime into the weekend. If you are working outdoors tomorrow or through the weekend, stay hydrated and know the signs of heat related illness. Patchy clouds across the board will best describe sky coverage. There will be a clearing trend as we continue on through the evening hours. Tonight, skies will stay clear with warm and muggy air around. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to begin our Friday. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A return of the bright yellow orb across the Ohio Valley as high pressure should start to build in. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the lower 90s. An isolated pop up shower is possible for the afternoon. The sun will be around for the weekend, but intermittent pop-up showers are possible for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. More widespread rain is likely for the day on Sunday.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly sunny skies to start, with an increase in cloud coverage for the afternoon and evening. The ingredients will be favorable for pop up shower and storm development through the second half of the day. It will be a hot and muggy one with maximum temperatures in the lower 90s. Feels like values likely in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures will trend to be in the mid to upper 90s again. Relief from a cold front is expected to begin the next work week.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a continuation of scattered showers. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Muggy levels will also start to clear out.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for rain should start to wane for the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will start to feel less sticky for once.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with another threat for rain. High temperature will be in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Grey and cloudy with an active air pattern overhead. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with a chance for rain.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey