(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Starting off the morning with rain showers.  Those will start to taper off this afternoon but you could see a few stray sprinkles lingering.  Breezy with gusts up to 25mph and a high of 62.

Earth Day:  Both clouds and sun for the day with a stray shower possible in the second half of the day.  The day overall will mainly be a dry one.  High of 70.

Saturday:  A shower cannot be ruled out in the morning but partly cloudy is the story for the day otherwise.  It will be a very warm day with a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 82.

Monday: Showers are likely, mainly in the second half of the day.  High of 76.

Tuesday: A few showers could stick around for the morning but temps will drop.  High of 60.

Wednesday:  Even cooler day with a high of 55 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler