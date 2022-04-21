(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off the morning with rain showers. Those will start to taper off this afternoon but you could see a few stray sprinkles lingering. Breezy with gusts up to 25mph and a high of 62.

Earth Day: Both clouds and sun for the day with a stray shower possible in the second half of the day. The day overall will mainly be a dry one. High of 70.

Saturday: A shower cannot be ruled out in the morning but partly cloudy is the story for the day otherwise. It will be a very warm day with a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 82.

Monday: Showers are likely, mainly in the second half of the day. High of 76.

Tuesday: A few showers could stick around for the morning but temps will drop. High of 60.

Wednesday: Even cooler day with a high of 55 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler