We started off the week with sunshine and warming temperatures but quickly saw things as rain moved in and left just a quickly as it came, taking the warmer temperatures with it. So as we move closer to the end of the week expect to see cloudy skies remaining with temperatures inching down closer to our average of 43 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy skies continue for our day today. However we could see a few very very brief pockets of sunshine. Otherwise expect overcast skies with our high temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Things look to brighten up for our Feel Good Friday! There’s a GOOD chance we’ll see some sunshine return for our day tomorrow. As of now it looks like sunshine with some clouds for the morning and early afternoon hours. Then we will quickly see clouds roll in around dinner time, just before sunset. We will see some showers following as well. Best chance to see showers will begin around 10pm and last until sunrise Saturday Morning.

Saturday: Clouds return and so does wet weather for the beginning of the weekend. While we wont see showers all day Saturday, we’ll see overcast skies and drizzle all through out the day. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

Sunday: Some showers are possible for the morning hours on Sunday. Otherwise once again expect cloudy skies with drizzle likely throughout the day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 40’s.

Monday: Clouds remain but dry conditions to begin the week. Mostly cloudy skies for our day on Monday, with our high temperatures in the low 40’s.

Tuesday: Some sunshine returns for our Tuesday. Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We will see some breezy conditions return, as well as some spotty showers developing towards midnight.

Wednesday: Wet and dreary weather returns for the middle of the week. Showers likely for our day on Wednesday. We could see some snowflakes mixing in as well, but expect to see mainly rain.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick