(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off with patchy fog in the forecast again. From here we are going to see some clouds break and make way for a bit more sunshine. Temps are warming up nicely again into the upper 70s so it should be a nice day overall.

Wednesday: The majority of the day will be pretty nice. We should see sunshine once again to start the day before clouds build into the forecast in the afternoon and showers and storms enter the region this evening. These will continue overnight. High of 84 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers around in the morning. The bulk of these should be wrapping up as we wake up, but a few could be around for the rest of the morning. High of 67 degrees for the first official day of Fall.

Friday: A nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 65 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 67 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy as we continue to warm up. High of 73 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 67 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler