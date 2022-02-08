Temperatures have yet to get off the roller coaster

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: The day will start off cloudy and clear as we get through the morning and into the afternoon.  There will be a few snow flurries this morning but nothing accumulating.  High of 33.

Wednesday: Early morning is starting off clear with clouds quickly moving into the forecast.  High of 47.

Thursday:  There should be a few snow flurries through the day under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 37.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon/evening.  High of 45.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow showers.  High of 39.

Sunday:  Variable cloudiness. High of 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter