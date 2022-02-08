Temperatures have yet to get off the roller coaster

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: The day will start off cloudy and clear as we get through the morning and into the afternoon. There will be a few snow flurries this morning but nothing accumulating. High of 33.

Wednesday: Early morning is starting off clear with clouds quickly moving into the forecast. High of 47.

Thursday: There should be a few snow flurries through the day under mostly cloudy skies. High of 37.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon/evening. High of 45.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow showers. High of 39.

Sunday: Variable cloudiness. High of 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler