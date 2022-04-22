7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: An improvement for the Ohio Valley’s skies today as cloud coverage was not present early in the day. We will more sun filled compared to model data, but we will accept that Mother Nature wins out on this one! (Luckily for the good). Although a few upper-level clouds started to muster up after lunch, the predominant feature was the sunshine for the area. Daytime highs soared near 70 degrees and are much warmer to end the week versus where we started. Tonight, cloud coverage will be around in parts with overnight lows into Saturday around 50 degrees. A few stray pockets of rain could push into areas north of I 70 after midnight but be out of the area by mid-morning. The wind will be rather calm and blow from the east around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Aside from some early morning showers, a very nice day is in store. Partly cloudy will describe sky coverage with temperatures on the rise! We will near the upper 70s for our afternoon high with a few pockets of 80 likely. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day, hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather. It will be a good day to wash the car or cut the grass, just keep the sun block around.

SUNDAY: Another day where temperatures will likely approach the 80-degree threshold, if not eclipse it. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds again. Another gorgeous day to be outdoors!

MONDAY: More rain, again, on a Monday. Most of the precip will fall after lunch and through the evening. Another round for rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. High temps will be in the mid 70s, then we return to highs in the 50s later in the week. The upper-level air pattern cannot make up its mind.

TUESDAY: Snap back to 50-degree weather for the Ohio Valley thanks to Monday’s cold front. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will be scattered in nature, mostly in the morning hours. Cloud coverage sticks around for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air around. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Calmer weather towards the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is the trend for now with temperatures expected to get into the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey