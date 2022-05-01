7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Heavier pockets of rain with rumbles of thunder were present for the first half of the day with the second half staying dry. Although, rain could develop later this evening, most precip should stay within PA state lines. A warmer and muggier air mass is in place right now as daytime highs were in the mid 70s. Winds were not to prominent but kept a southerly component. This allowed for warmer air to move into our region. Scattered showers are possible for the evening hours as a cold front advances through. Most of the precip should stay to our west, but we could see a few pockets of rain. Tonight, clouds will start to thin out with the passage of the front. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, on par for average.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the start of the first work week of May. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Winds could be breezy at times, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph with isolated gusts of 20. Rain activity will hold off until Tuesday as broad high pressure will be in place.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will be likely as another cold front advances through. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the realm of possibility for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds could become a bit breezy in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around the region, mainly in the morning. Daytime highs stay in the seasonal range, closer to the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: More clouds in the Ohio Valley skies. Seasonably warm air will stick around, as we flirt with 70 degrees for the high.

FRIDAY: Another chance for widespread rain back in the forecast. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will likely be present for the morning and afternoon hours. Still too early to determine if storms could brew.

SATURDAY: Another round of spotty rain showers for the region. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures staying in the upper 60s. We should be in the clear for rain on Mother’s Day, but we will have to keep an eye on the long-term trend.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey