Temperatures will fall throughout the day tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The talk of the town across the Ohio Valley I’m sure was the weather. Well above average temps today as we approached the 70-degree mark today. Today’s heat was thanks to a surface warm front that moved through early this morning. However, today was the only day to see any sort of warmth. Colder air will be returning as we head into tomorrow afternoon and through the weekend. This will go down as the warmest Nov 17th in the last 10 years! Tonight, the clouds will start to increase ahead of a cold front that will bring much colder air back into the forecast as well as widespread rain. Temperatures will bottom out towards the lower 50s. We will see our daytime high early tomorrow morning with colder air getting pumped in by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Our daytime high temperature will be reached just after midnight in the mid 50s with a steady drop in temperatures as the cold front advances into the Ohio Valley. This cold front will also bring rain showers back into the forecast, starting around the morning commute. Rain will last till dinnertime with accumulations totaling around a half inch. There will be some periods of steady rain. Expect to see afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind will also be breezy once again, blowing from the west around 10-15mph with gusts of 30 possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry for now. This a good way to end the week, at least with sunshine. Temps will max out in the lower 40s, so we will probably need a jacket since the sun will not be providing much warmth.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your first half of the weekend. We should stay dry from any falling precip. High temps will be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with an increasing chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will hover in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We could see a few rain showers in the area, mainly through the morning. High temps in the lower 40s with a dip in temps through the afternoon, thanks to another cold front. Monday night into Tuesday morning, we could see a few falling flakes with much colder air around. Winds will likely be breezy.

TUESDAY: A few snowflakes could make an appearance through the early morning hours. Sky coverage will stay mainly cloudy with colder air in the Ohio Valley. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 30s. The wind could be a bit breezy once again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temps will be in the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey