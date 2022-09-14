(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday:  Patchy fog to start the morning with lots of sunshine through the day.  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the middle of the week.  High of 77 degrees.

Thursday:  Fog will be around in the morning before more sunshine.  Mostly clear with a high of 76 degrees.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 80 degrees.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and a little stickier.  High of 82 degrees.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 83 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees.

-StormTracker7 meteorologist Aaron Myler