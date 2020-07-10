Ten degrees cooler this weekend

TONIGHT: Storms ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a few rain showers, Highs 80-84

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few passing showers, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-92.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

