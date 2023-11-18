WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – This year’s forecast not only has great deals, but check out the weather!

Thanksgiving & Black Friday Forecast

Thanksgiving Day

This year’s Thanksgiving features partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a cooler-than-average feel to the air. The high temperature for the day will be 48 degrees, and the low will be 32 degrees.

Black Friday

A cold start to the big deals day. Partly cloudy skies set the perfect atmosphere for a shopper’s paradise. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees, and the low will be 33 degrees.

Traveling? Here’s the latest!