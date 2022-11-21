Snow squalls began the weekend on Friday, giving up to as much as an inch in some spots. Sunshine did return for the day Saturday and skies continued to clear through Sunday. But cold temperatures dominated as we struggled to get out of the 20’s. Chilly conditions once again begin our Monday Morning.

Monday: We’ll see things trying to warm up through out the day, thanks to sunny skies. Expect to see temperatures in the 40’s. SO still chilly, but at least a step in the right direction.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues for our Tuesday. Sunny to clear skies with our temperatures continuing to warm up, sitting in the mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Once again seeing our temperatures warm up with sunshine. Sunny to clear skies for our Wednesday and middle of the week. Most spots will sit in the upper 40’s but a couple areas could sit in the low 50’s.

Thursday: Thanksgiving weather is looking pleasant. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will see our temperatures in the low 50’s.

Friday: Gloomy conditions return following our thanksgiving. Temperatures will be back down into the 40’s and we will see showers return to the Ohio Valley. Expect to see showers and on and off throughout the day. How heavy these showers are is still up for question. A better answer will come later in the week as this next system develops and moves closer.

Saturday: Showers will continue for the morning hours. There is a chance we could see some snow mixing in. Otherwise Partly Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy skies with the chance for some more showers. At this time models are split 50/50 whether we will see these rain showers or if we will stay dry. Updates on the changing conditions will be provided throughout the week.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick