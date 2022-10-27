Showers and cooler temperatures invaded the Ohio Valley yesterday, but things look more promising as we finish out the week!

Thursday: Starting off our morning cloudy and even some drizzle in spots. We will see our skies clearing throughout out the morning. SO just after sunrise we should be sitting partly cloudy and then by lunch time should see the return of mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain below slightly below average today, sitting in the upper 50’s.

Friday: A littler warmer but a similar picture for back to back days. Partly Cloudy for your day on Friday. Starting off the morning with mostly cloudy skies, but then we will see the sunshine return by the late afternoon. Our high temperatures will be warmer though sitting in the lower 60’s.

Saturday: Beautiful day to begin the weekend, with warming temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Mostly Sunny to sunny skies for your day on Saturday. We will see our high temperatures sitting in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: End of the weekend wont be as nice as the beginning. We will keep temperatures in the mid 60’s but we will see our skies cloud over. A spotty shower is possible for the overnight hours. Maybe even a shower as early as 10 or 11pm. Otherwise Mostly Cloudy with our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Monday: Halloweens forecast is starting to look a little spooky. Temperatures remain warm and slightly above average, but we do see cloudy skies with the chance for some scattered showers on and off throughout the day. So if your taking your kids out trick or treating, make sure you have your rain jacket or an umbrella.

Tuesday: Almost a copy and paste from the day we are about to have. Starting off the morning with cloudy skies and some AM spotty drizzle. Then we will see our skies clearing on out, leading to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to low 60’s.

Wednesday: Sunrise returns on Tuesday, but we keep it around for the middle of the week and our day on Wednesday. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick