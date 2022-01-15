The big snow day is almost here

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Snow will begin in the afternoon with sleet and freezing rain possible in the evening. As we move past 7pm/8pm, it should turn into snowfall. The heaviest will be from 8pm-3am where we can expect to see 1-2″ of snow an hour. Snow totals for most across the region are at 5-9″ but some in the northern parts of our region could see up to a foot of snow. Monday will be a day where you should avoid driving outside if possible. High of 35.

Monday: Heavy snow continues in the morning with the heaviest ending around 3am. Snow showers will still be widespread for the rest of the morning and then taper off as we get into the afternoon. Do not drive if you can avoid it for the day. High of 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix. High of 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 25.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold with a high of 22.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 28.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler