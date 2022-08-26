(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: A little hazy fog is around for the morning again before partly cloudy skies are the forecast. We will see some scattered showers starting in the afternoon but mainly in the early evening. There could be a few storms within these showers but nothing severe. High of 82 degrees.

Saturday: Fog will likely be around this morning again and there may be a few clouds first thing in the morning, but then lots of sunshine is in the forecast. We should hold onto mostly clear skies with a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday: Warming up more with a high of 87 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Monday: Clouds are going to build into the area through the day with warm temps in the upper 80s. There could be a few spotty showers sneaking into the forecast in the second half of the day. This will start to pick up as we go into Tuesday.

Tuesday: Showers likely through the day with an approaching cold front. We will probably also see some storms popping into the forecast as well. High of 84 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies clearing through the day. High of 81 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 77 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler