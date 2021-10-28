The clouds before the rain…

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies for the day with some rain starting around 8-10pm.  Showers will last overnight with a high of 65.

Friday:  Rain through the day, but heaviest in the AM hours.  Cloudy skies with a high of 58.

Saturday:  Showers on and off through the day with a high of 56.  Mostly cloudy.

Halloween:  Should be a mainly dry day for Halloween.  Clouds will clear some through the day with a high of 58.

Monday: High of 58, variable cloudiness.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 55, chance of showers.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 50, chance of showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter