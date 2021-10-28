The clouds before the rain…

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies for the day with some rain starting around 8-10pm. Showers will last overnight with a high of 65.

Friday: Rain through the day, but heaviest in the AM hours. Cloudy skies with a high of 58.

Saturday: Showers on and off through the day with a high of 56. Mostly cloudy.

Halloween: Should be a mainly dry day for Halloween. Clouds will clear some through the day with a high of 58.

Monday: High of 58, variable cloudiness.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 55, chance of showers.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 50, chance of showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler