The clouds dominate the day once again

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: A few showers to start the morning but those should end early in the morning. Otherwise cloudy skies and calm winds for the day. It will stay warm once again with a high of 53. Some rain showers will start late tonight into tomorrow morning but will be light and scattered.

Thursday: Some scattered showers to start off the morning with mostly cloudy skies. High of 56.

New Year’s Eve: We could see a couple breaks in the clouds today but it will not be sunny by any means. Some showers will start as we ring in the new year overnight into Saturday morning. High of 57.

New Year’s Day: Showers through the day. High of 59.

Sunday: Cloudy with some showers in the morning. High of 50.

Monday: Much clearer with partly cloudy skies. Also much colder with a high of 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler