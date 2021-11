(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Clouds will clear throughout the day today with a cooler high of 48. Overnight temps are dipping below freezing so frost could be in the forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 46.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 49.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 56.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler