The dry spell comes to an end with rain returning this Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Well wishes to all vets on Veterans Day and thank you to all the men and women who served and protected The United States. Rain showers are expected to come off and on throughout the day and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. The cold front will sweep through in the late morning hours with dry and cooler air behind the front. Showers should taper off as we head further into the afternoon and evening. Clouds will follow suit also, clearing out somewhat into the overnight hours. Highs will top off around 66-68 by the mid morning hours and they will drop to the upper 50s/low 60s by this afternoon. Winds will be noticeable today from the south around 10-15 mph. It has been 9 since we had measurable precipitation at the airport. A much needed change in weather pattern and rain showers for the area.

THURSDAY: Two weeks away from Thanksgiving! Get those gravy pots on. Weather wise we will see partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies and cooler (near normal) temperatures, with highs around 53-55. Turn the furnaces back on since we are heading back to normal weather for November.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies are expected as high pressure looks to return to the area. High temperatures will top off around 57-59. It will be another nice looking day for the Ohio Valley.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a good start to the weekend is shaping up for now. It won’t be feeling like summer, but maybe early Fall. High temperatures will be around 54-56.

SUNDAY: We will see an increase in cloud coverage as another weather maker moves through the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will top off around 59-61 and there is a chance for some rain showers.

MONDAY: The new work week show cases some cloud coverage for the Ohio Valley. As of now we are looking to be seasonable temperature wise, with highs around 51-53.

TUESDAY: Cooler air will be positioned over the region. We will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey