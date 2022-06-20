7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey day for our Monday with spotty sprinkles around for the beginning of the day. It was not anything too problematic, just enough to need a quick flick of the windshield wipers. In terms of weather since, it was just grey. We did not see much sunshine compared to the pristine look of the weekend. We were at least less breezy compared to the last few days. Temperatures were still cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid-70s. A few more spotty sprinkles could develop later this evening, but clouds will start to clear out after midnight. Tonight, expect cloud coverage to erode as high pressure builds into the forecast. Winds will shift and blow from the southwest, allowing for some high heat to return. The official start to Summer is at 5:14 AM. The June solstice marks the longest day north of the equator and the shortest day south of the equator. It will feel more like summer starting tomorrow as well.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny as we are now in Astronomical Summer! It will fee more like summer too. Maximum temperatures will be back in the upper-80s to low 90s. Heat index values likely in the mid to upper 90s. Muggy levels are also slated to return, although it will not feel oppressively muggy just yet. That is expected back in the forecast for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could reach severe criteria, as our region is outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out five. Primary concerns will be gusty winds. Daytime highs will be in lower 90s. Heat index values likely back in the upper 90s. Take it easy if you have to be out in the heat early in the day.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid/upper 80s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine for everyone to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Muggy levels will also be high.

SUNDAY: The heat will continue with a chance for some showers to develop. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny will best describe sky coverage with temperatures down in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey