WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Intense weather brews across North America as we kick start this spring. With models already indicating an intense mid-week warm up, just how warm will it get?

StormTracker7 Temperature Coaster

Climatology

Based on many years of temperature recordings, on average, temperatures should vary right around 58 degrees by a degree or two for Wednesday, April 5.

StormTracker7 Wednesday the 5th Almanac

The almanac above, showcases temperatures ranging in the 80’s, above average temperatures for West Virginia and Ohio as we head into Wednesday.

Although models may vary a few degrees, it’s not unlikely that an intensification in our warm air advection Monday and Tuesday could land us closer to our record setting 89 degrees set back in 1942.

Upper Level Disturbance

500mb Upper Air Pattern Model

Heading through the middle of the work week, a strong upper-level disturbance is likely to develop across the West Coast and move through the Mississippi River Valley.

The deeper the cold air pushes south in the West Coast, it will in return amplify the warm air advection we experience across West Virginia and Ohio.

