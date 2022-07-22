(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Another sunny, hot, and humid day. High temps are creeping up to near 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel closer to the mid-90s. Mostly everyone will not see rain today, but there could be a few pop-up storms this afternoon/evening.

Saturday: Clouds will increase in the forecast with a couple of showers possible in the second half of the day. Not many, but a few are possible. High of 87 degrees.

Sunday: Hottest day of the week so far with a high of 92 degrees, feeling closer to triple digits. There is a chance for some showers to join into the forecast in the afternoon/evening. The best chance for rain seems to be overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Showers starting off the day and likely to stick around through most of the day. High of 82 degrees.

Tuesday: A few showers are possible with a high of 81 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 85 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers as another cold front moves through the area. High of 81 degrees.

