(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Another sunny, hot, and humid day.  High temps are creeping up to near 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel closer to the mid-90s.  Mostly everyone will not see rain today, but there could be a few pop-up storms this afternoon/evening.

Saturday:  Clouds will increase in the forecast with a couple of showers possible in the second half of the day.  Not many, but a few are possible.  High of 87 degrees.

Sunday:  Hottest day of the week so far with a high of 92 degrees, feeling closer to triple digits.  There is a chance for some showers to join into the forecast in the afternoon/evening.  The best chance for rain seems to be overnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Showers starting off the day and likely to stick around through most of the day.  High of 82 degrees.

Tuesday:  A few showers are possible with a high of 81 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers.  High of 85 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers as another cold front moves through the area.  High of 81 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler