Vet Voices

The heat and humidity continues…

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Hot and humid with a high of 91 and feels like temps in the 90s.  Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Tuesday:  Slight chance of rain in the second half of the day.  Partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90.

Wednesday:  Showers and storms throughout the day.  High of 84 and cloudy.

Thursday:  Showers and storms with a high of 78.

Friday:    High of 77 with some showers through the day. High of 77.

Saturday:  Some showers are possible but it should be much drier than the days ahead of it.  mostly cloudy and a high of 77.

Sunday:  High of 75 with a bit more sun in the forecast.  Slight chance of rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter