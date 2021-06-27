The heat and humidity continues…

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Hot and humid with a high of 91 and feels like temps in the 90s. Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Tuesday: Slight chance of rain in the second half of the day. Partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90.

Wednesday: Showers and storms throughout the day. High of 84 and cloudy.

Thursday: Showers and storms with a high of 78.

Friday: High of 77 with some showers through the day. High of 77.

Saturday: Some showers are possible but it should be much drier than the days ahead of it. mostly cloudy and a high of 77.

Sunday: High of 75 with a bit more sun in the forecast. Slight chance of rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler