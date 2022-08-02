(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Today should look a lot different following the storms last night. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around for the day today. High of 82 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees. It will be miserably humid and take your “feels like” temps into the mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy turning mostly clouds skies with a chance for some rain showers starting in the afternoon and into the evening. High of 90 degrees.

Friday: Showers are likely with possible storms in the afternoon as clouds cover the area. High of 82 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 85 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler