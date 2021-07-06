The heat and mugginess remain as we enter into Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Another hot and muggy day is in store for the Ohio Valley. Find places and ways you can stay cool as temperatures will flirt with 90 yet again. A special statement regarding air quality for today and tomorrow, we will be in a code orange or moderate risk for poor air quality for sensitive groups. That means taking it easy being outdoors and trying to carpool if you have the opportunity to do so. This morning is off to yet another warm and muggy start. Temperatures are split around 70 degrees with some higher and others lower. We will also see some patchy fog developing along the river, so take it easy as you head to work or your Tuesday travels. Sky coverage today will be mostly sunny and nice for your Tuesday but we could get into the 90 degree realm for our temperatures. A few clouds could start to build in later this afternoon with shower activity looking to be non-existent. Dew point levels will stay muggy and oppressive, meaning it will not be the best time outdoors. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10mph. Tonight will be another mainly clear night with warm and muggy conditions again. Temps will bottom out in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds than sunshine as we look ahead to Wednesday, but there could be some instances of sunshine early on in the day. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s and we will also remain muggy. We have a better shot for widespread showers and storms developing as we head into the afternoon and evening, ahead of our next weather maker on Thursday.

THURSDAY: Not so much the doom but gloomy weather looks to return as we head into your Thursday. Rain showers are expected from the morning until evening as a cold front will provide some relief from the heat as well as the mugginess. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s which is on par for average. We could see an occasional thunderstorm as well.

FRIDAY: From Friday into the weekend, we will sit with chances for rain showers. High temperatures will sit in the lower 80s for your Friday and we could see some dry spells in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: As we head into the weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s. A few rain showers could develop in the area as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. Rain showers are likely to stick around and we will see temperatures in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures for the first half of July. We will max out thermometers in the mid to low 80s with a chance for some rain showers to develop.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey